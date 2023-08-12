Date: August 12, 2023

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

FREE and open to everyone!

Games, trucks, contests, safety and health information, arts and crafts

Sponsors:

Massillon Cable TV, Massillon Museum, Downtown Massillon Association

Types of Activities:

The 2023 Entertainment Schedule:

TBA!

Admission to the family-focused event is free. There is no cost for most activities; some have a minimal charge. Social service agencies, civic groups, churches, arts organizations, and businesses set up dozens of games, art projects, activities, and information stations. Families love free take-away items—coloring books, pencils, balloons, banks, bookmarks, and puzzles.

Fun Fest is intended to provide all the fun of a festival with a focus on meaningful activities. Many of the organizations and businesses provide valuable health, safety, and educational information to parents while entertaining the children.