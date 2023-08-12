Fun Fest

to

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Date: August 12, 2023

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

FREE and open to everyone!

Games, trucks, contests, safety and health information, arts and crafts

Sponsors:

Massillon Cable TV, Massillon Museum, Downtown Massillon Association

Types of Activities:

Free admission. There is no cost for most activities; some have a minimal charge. Additional activity information will be posted closer to the event date!

The 2023 Entertainment Schedule:

TBA!

Admission to the family-focused event is free. There is no cost for most activities; some have a minimal charge. Social service agencies, civic groups, churches, arts organizations, and businesses set up dozens of games, art projects, activities, and information stations. Families love free take-away items—coloring books, pencils, balloons, banks, bookmarks, and puzzles.

Fun Fest is intended to provide all the fun of a festival with a focus on meaningful activities. Many of the organizations and businesses provide valuable health, safety, and educational information to parents while entertaining the children.

Info

massilon museum
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Outdoor Activities
to
Google Calendar - Fun Fest - 2023-08-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fun Fest - 2023-08-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fun Fest - 2023-08-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fun Fest - 2023-08-12 10:00:00 ical