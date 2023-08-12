Fun Fest
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Date: August 12, 2023
Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
FREE and open to everyone!
Games, trucks, contests, safety and health information, arts and crafts
Sponsors:
Massillon Cable TV, Massillon Museum, Downtown Massillon Association
Types of Activities:
Free admission. There is no cost for most activities; some have a minimal charge. Additional activity information will be posted closer to the event date!
The 2023 Entertainment Schedule:
TBA!
Admission to the family-focused event is free. There is no cost for most activities; some have a minimal charge. Social service agencies, civic groups, churches, arts organizations, and businesses set up dozens of games, art projects, activities, and information stations. Families love free take-away items—coloring books, pencils, balloons, banks, bookmarks, and puzzles.
Fun Fest is intended to provide all the fun of a festival with a focus on meaningful activities. Many of the organizations and businesses provide valuable health, safety, and educational information to parents while entertaining the children.