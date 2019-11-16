Fun With FLOTUS: Pardon That Turkey!

Grab your school aged kid, alert the secret service, engage the motorcade, and head to the National First Ladies’ Library for an exciting new children’s program. Have your social secretary pencil in the third Saturday of each month at 10:30 AM.

This FREE program is best for ages 5 - 8. Advanced registration is recommended.

Register through Eventbrite or contact us at (440) 717-3753 or acaplan@firstladies.org .

In 1846, a woman named Sarah Hale began her campaign to create Thanksgiving. She sent letters to 5 different presidents, over a period of almost 15 years before Abraham Lincoln signed legislation creating the holiday we celebrate today in 1861. Kids will hear Sarah’s story and many other Turkey Day tales in this fun program!