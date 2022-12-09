FUNERAL PROPOSALS / KING CAT / EMPTY COATS - 12/09/2022

Friday, December 9, 2022

7:00 PM 11:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

Spawned in Akron, Ohio, Funeral Proposals have forged a unique, indie rock sound that is all their own.

KING CAT is a jam band from rural Northeast Ohio. The four piece delivers a unique blend of rock, funk, fusion and psychedelia that tunnels listeners through sound and emotion.

Formed in 2018 by Jim Curtis, empty coats has been supplying healthy amounts of guitar harmony riffs to a, in our opinion, starved Midwest music listening community. Songs laden with melody and contrast, each member brings their own style and flair. Each wears a different coat that is certainly not empty.

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486