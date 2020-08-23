Celebrate your furry best friend with a day full of outdoor animal fun! All leashed pets welcome, whether a dog, cat, bird, reptile, or another furry friend. Enjoy an outdoor adventure with your pet through guided hikes, pet talent contest, animal training demo, pet vendors and on-site pet services, food trucks, adoption organizations, and more! This event occurs rain or shine. While visiting, be sure to explore the entire nature preserve, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery, Amazing Garden, nature playgrounds, botanical gardens, hiking trails and more! Access to Furry Friend Fest is included with general admission. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 12-4 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.