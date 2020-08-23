Celebrate your furry best friend with a day full of outdoor animal fun! All leashed pets welcome, whether a dog, cat, bird, reptile, or another furry friend. Enjoy an outdoor adventure with your pet through guided hikes, pet talent contest, animal training demo, pet vendors and on-site pet services, food trucks, adoption organizations, and more! This event occurs rain or shine. While visiting, be sure to explore the entire nature preserve, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery, Amazing Garden, nature playgrounds, botanical gardens, hiking trails and more! Access to Furry Friend Fest is included with general admission. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 12-4 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.
Furry Friend Fest
Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJim & Melissa Brady in Concert at Ohio Star Theater
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Saturday
-
Comedy Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatPoint of No Return Improv
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Monday
-
Festivals & Fairs2020 Cleveland Dyngus Day Festival- DJ Kishka’s Art & Craft Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: