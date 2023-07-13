Is your Gabby's Dollhouse superfan ready for an adventure? Then we invite you to join the DreamWorks Animation Gabby's Dollhouse Gabby On The Go! tour!

Travelling across the United States this summer and fall, the Gabby On The Go! tour takes visitors on a journey inspired by the popular animated television series now streaming on Netflix. Come pick up your child's very own Official Pawsport and make your way through five different stops and dive into fun hands-on activities!

Cleveland will be one of only 22 cities across the U.S. to host the GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE - GABBY ON THE GO Tour on behalf of DreamWorks Animation and Netflix. Families and fans will be able to attend the fun-filled event at the Walmart on Brookpark Road on Thursday, July 13 from 3PM – 6:30PM. Gabby’s costume character will be there to take pictures with fans, who will also have the chance to play games, win prizes, and take home fun Gabby swag!