Galentine’s Day Wine Pairing Event

Leave your husbands and boyfriends at home and come kick it at Gervasi Vineyard. Gather your girlfriends for a fun wine pairing event in The Villa Grande ballroom. Enjoy four scrumptious small bites paired with Gervasi’s award-winning wines. Gervasi Vineyard, The Villa Grande Ballroom, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 2-3 p.m. $34. gervasivineyard.com

