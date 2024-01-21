Garden Stone Painting with Lepley & Co.

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Adults and children ages 8 and older are invited to join the Lepley & Co. team at MassMu on Sunday, January 21, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.! Register via www.MassMu.org/tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. Please register by Thursday, January 18, to reserve your spot! A parent or guardian must purchase a ticket and remain for the duration of the workshop with any minor registrant.

$32/member per person

$35/nonmember per person

Lepley & Co. is a small business in Massillon, Ohio, offering a wide plant selection, local art, and handmade goods from other Ohio small businesses. Lepley & Co. carries thousands of plants, from rare houseplants to cacti and common succulents; they also have a full-service florist shop. Their new location opened in downtown Massillon above Erie Street Vinyl in October. Come visit the shop and enjoy the safe space offered to all!

