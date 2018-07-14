Gardening Gurus: Bees & Butterflies — Pollinators of Stan Hywet

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

This class includes a tour of Stan Hywet’s pollinator garden and butterfly habitat where you’ll gain a better understanding of how to choose plants that provide an abundance of food for our pollinator friends. Then visit Stan Hywet’s bee hives on the estate, maintained by Urban Honey Bee, to see the inside of a working honey bee hive. Grounds admission is included. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
