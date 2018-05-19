Gardening Gurus: Floral Container Design

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Shop for spring plants at Stan Hywet’s annual plant sale and learn how to create containerized plantings for your own space. Consult with a Stan Hywet horticulture staff member and learn some planting and design tricks for a variety of container sizes to achieve the best look for your garden. Class meets just off the Carriage House Courtyard. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $10-$13. stanhywet.org

