Gardening Gurus: Floral Container Design

Shop for spring plants at Stan Hywet’s annual plant sale and learn how to create containerized plantings for your own space. Consult with a Stan Hywet horticulture staff member and learn some planting and design tricks for a variety of container sizes to achieve the best look for your garden. Class meets just off the Carriage House Courtyard. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $10-$13. stanhywet.org