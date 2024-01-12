George Wallace LIVE At House Three Thirty

Award-winning standup comedian and University of Akron alum George Wallace will be LIVE at House Three Thirty for two nights of entertainment inside the iconic Cabaret.

Wallace regularly performs in comedy clubs across the country where he engages with the audience nightly. His most-recognized material includes his “I Be Thinkin’” lines and jokes about everything from conversational thoughts to political aspirations.

Audience members never know what will happen at the George Wallace show. Wallace is an evolving comedian, which is why his show is different every night. He’s always thinkin’. He shows his gratitude to the audience by signing autographs and taking photos after every show.

Wallace is playing four shows at House Three Thirty, the LeBron James Family Foundation's new community venue formerly known as The Tangier.

Free parking is available on site. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.