Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0) will put his undefeated record on the line this weekend against an unfamiliar opponent Hector Luis Garcia (16-0). The two fighters will headline a six-fight card that will take place on Jan

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia

The fight will begin at 9:00 pm ET, and the ring walk for the main event is expected to take place around 12:00 a.m. ET.

The fight will stream on Showtime PPV and live streaming on the Showtime PPV website.

Fighter history

Davis is one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing right now, and rightfully so. He packs a lot of punch and flash when he steps into the ring. He has won 25 of his 27 fights via KO/TKO. This will be Davis’ first time in the ring since May of 2022 when he defeated Rolando Romero via TKO to retain his WBA World light championship. Davis has been with Mayweather promotions since he entered the sport but has decided to take his own path and step away from the company that helped to put him where he is today. If he gets past Hector Luis Garcia this weekend, the entire sporting community wants to see the mega showdown between him and Ryan Garcia.

Hector Luis Garcia is currently the WBA World Super Featherweight champion but stepping up to a new weight class to give himself a new challenge. He’s won 10 of his 16 fights via KO/TKO since making his professional debut in 2017. A win on Saturday would catapult his career, and while Davis will be the favorite Hector Luis