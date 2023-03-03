Dynamics Community Theater of Tallmadge's production of Get Smart (based on the 1965 TV show created by Mel Brooks).

Performance Dates: March 3rd and 4th, 2023

Performance Times: 7:00pm

Directed by Tom Jansen

"Would you believe that seven police boats are closing in on us right now?" asks Maxwell Smart of the head of KAOS who now holds him captive. When the master criminal finds this a little hard to accept, the straight-faced Smart asks, "Would you believe six?" With that question, this bright comedy-satire put an expression into the language.

Smart is off on a bizarre new case in which he must stop the sinister organization known as KAOS from their most shameful plot. Their plan this time is to prove their power by blowing up the Statue of Liberty! This is too much, and Smart springs - perhaps we should say stumbles - into action. Magnificently assisted by the beautiful Agent 99, Smart proceeds from one gigantic blunder to another - each, however, somehow turning into a master stroke.