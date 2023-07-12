Getting Started in African American Genealogy

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: yes

Short description: Want to trace your African American family tree? The Special Collections Division presents a session for genealogy beginners who have an interest in African American ancestral research.

Description: For more information about African American genealogy, try "African American Genealogy: A Bibliography and Guide to Sources" by Curt Bryan Witcher.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Talks & Readings
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Getting Started in African American Genealogy - 2023-07-12 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Getting Started in African American Genealogy - 2023-07-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Getting Started in African American Genealogy - 2023-07-12 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Getting Started in African American Genealogy - 2023-07-12 18:30:00 ical