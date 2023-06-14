Getting Started in Family History

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration: no

Short description: Join Special Collections Division for an introduction to genealogy for new family historians. Includes overviews of genealogical resources available at the library and suggestions for getting started.

Description: Want to try it yourself before the class? Check out "Genealogy for Beginners" by Katherine Pennavaria.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Talks & Readings
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Getting Started in Family History - 2023-06-14 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Getting Started in Family History - 2023-06-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Getting Started in Family History - 2023-06-14 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Getting Started in Family History - 2023-06-14 18:30:00 ical