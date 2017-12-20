Gifts of Winter

Akron Children's Museum 216 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio 44308

"Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!"

Whether the weather outside is frightful or not, swing by the Akron Children's Museum and give the gift of storytelling this winter! Join Wandering Aesthetics Storytellers Kyle Jozsa and Nici Romo as they entertain children of ALL ages with sing-alongs and wintertime stories to warm your heart.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES:

Wednesday, December 20th @ 11:30 AM

Thursday, December 21st @ 11:30 AM

Friday, December 22nd @ 11:30 AM

Saturday, December 23rd @ 11:30 AM

LOCATION:

Akron Children's Museum

216 S Main St, Akron, OH 44308

TICKETS:

$10/Family

***Reservations can be made by calling 330.396.6103***

Admission to the museum is only $5/person if you wish to come before or stay after.

For more information please email info@watheatre.com

ABOUT THE SHOW:

It’s cold outside, but not in here, so gather round for warm cocoa and cheer!

Join Wandering Aesthetics for a short – but sweet – storytelling performance featuring classic holiday songs and stories, such as The Elves and The Shoemaker, Jingle Bells and The Gift of the Magi.

330.396.6103
