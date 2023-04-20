Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio Sneaker Soiree

Richfield Heritage Preserve 4374 Broadview Road, Akron, Ohio 44286

Slip on your favorite sneakers for a unique after-work event benefiting Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio. Learn about the organization's impact on more than 17,000 Northeast Ohio girls and show support by raising funds to help future GOTR girls activate their limitless potential. Tickets start at $75 and sponsorships are available. Emcee Brady Marks 107.3 Alternative Cleveland, Music by Theron Brown.

