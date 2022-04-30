Glassblowing Workshop

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Explore the magic of forming molten glass into a beautiful work of art! This experience is facilitated by Hale Farm’s glassblower; no experience is necessary. Participants will be able to choose to create a glass swirl paperweight or glass flower. You will pick your colors and create your own design.

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
330-666-3711
