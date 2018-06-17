Glassblowing Workshop: Swirl Paperweight

Adults and youth age 11 and up

Cost: $72 for members, $82 for non-members

Discover the hand-crafted way of life! We welcome you to our creative community of early American crafts & trades artisans and invite you to explore and learn with us.

Hale Farm & Village captures the story of the Hale Family and their 200-year-old family farm nestled in the Cuyahoga Valley.

Today, the InHale strategic initiative encourages guests to craft the entrepreneurial spirit, steward a commitment to preserving the cultural landscape and sustain social and financial impact through a hand-crafted way of life.

Glass blowing is mesmerizing to watch, and even more amazing when you do it yourself! The glass blower will guide you through the process, from handling equipment, gathering molten glass, applying color, and creating your glass piece.

Finished glass pieces available for pick-up at the museum MarketPlace one week following the workshop.

Call 330-666-3711 x 1720 or email halecrafts@wrhs.org to register, or for more information about heritage arts experiences at Hale Farm & Village. All class registrations close one week prior to the event date.