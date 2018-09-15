Gordon Lightfoot

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Singer/songwriter and musician, Lightfoot’s 2018 tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some cuts for the die-hard fans, all of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot's own behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his 50-year musical career. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $40-$70. livenation.com

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
