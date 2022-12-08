GOSINICC / GIRL COLOGNE / DISCIPLES OF TYR - 12/08/2022

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Thursday, December 8, 2022

7:00 PM 10:00 PM

"Gosinicc (Ethan Boggs) is a Punk Rock/Alternative inspired composer. Tired of the repetitive music spawned from his generation, Gosinicc set out to create new music to save the dying genre that is Rock and Roll. Making music for the outcasts, and rejecting conformity"

Girl cologne is a four piece female fronted band from Cleveland who mixes the sounds of punk, grunge, and classic rock.

“Disciples of Tyr are from East Sparta Ohio. “We are a Norse/Viking power metal band that talks about the culture and saga stories of our ancestors before us. Bassist and vocals by Frankie Dänger, with Halfdan on drums, and Thor Krüger guitars and vocals.”

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486

