Gospel Singer, Pop Star, Songwriter, TV Personality Amy Grant Coming to The Palace Theatre Friday September 22nd

Amy Grant’s career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in

gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality,

and philanthropist.

Tickets are on sale NOW for Amy Grant coming Friday September 22nd at 7:30pm. Tickets are only $40., $50., $55., and $125. The Palace Theatre- 605 Market Ave. North-Canton, Ohio 44702. Tickets can be purchased online at http://cantonpalacetheatre.org or by calling the Canton Palace Theatre at 330-454-8172. This show is presented by Latshaw Productions.

Amy Grant’s chart success includes six No. 1 hits, ten Top 40 pop

singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks, and multiple Contemporary

Christian chart-toppers. In April 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of

her first pop hit, “Baby Baby”, with a worldwide release of a new version of the

song featuring pop sensation Tori Kelly. Grant then released “Tennessee

Christmas” in October 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly twenty

years.

In addition to her six Grammy Awards, Amy Grant has earned 26 Dove

Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards.) Conventional wisdom has it

that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map becoming the first

Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1

on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the Grammy Awards.