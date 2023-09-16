Gossip, Scandals & Delicious Details of Jackie O

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Monte Durham from TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” discusses Jackie Kennedy’s life in celebration of what would have been the Kennedy’s 70th wedding anniversary. Enjoy appetizers and drinks. First Ladies National Historic Site, 205 Market Ave. S, Canton. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $50. firstladies.org

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702
