Grand Opening Celebration of Pet Supplies Plus in Norton

Pet Supplies Plus, the nation’s largest and most trusted neighborhood pet retailer will host the grand opening of a new store in Norton.

To celebrate the store’s opening, Pet Supplies Plus will have a grand opening event April 29- 30. All weekend long, the store will have giveaways, dog & cat adoptions, free self-serve dog wash and nail trims, and more. All weekend long there will be sale prices for “neighbors” (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer).

EVENT DETAILS

Saturday

• 10 am to 12 pm— A firetruck will be on-site

• 11 am to 3 pm— Meet and Greet with dog trainer and nutrition specialist

• 3 pm to 6 pm— Photographer for family/pet pictures

• Mystery scratch cards, between the amounts of $5-$10, will be given to neighbors throughout the day

Sunday:

• 1 pm to 3 pm— Photographer for family/pet pictures

• First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food with any purchase

All weekend:

• Neighbors have a shot at winning a complimentary, one-year supply of dog or cat food.

• Free self-serve pet wash and complimentary nail trims

• Pet Supplies Plus Giveaways and sale prices

• Dog and cat adoptions on-site

• Grandpa's Cheesebarn snack table

• There will be surprise visits by Rex, a Norton Police K9 unit dog