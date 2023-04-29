Grand Opening Celebration of Pet Supplies Plus in Norton
Pet Supplies Plus Norton 3200 Greenwich Rd, Unit 55, Norton, Ohio 44203
Pet Supplies Plus, the nation’s largest and most trusted neighborhood pet retailer will host the grand opening of a new store in Norton.
To celebrate the store’s opening, Pet Supplies Plus will have a grand opening event April 29- 30. All weekend long, the store will have giveaways, dog & cat adoptions, free self-serve dog wash and nail trims, and more. All weekend long there will be sale prices for “neighbors” (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer).
EVENT DETAILS
Saturday
• 10 am to 12 pm— A firetruck will be on-site
• 11 am to 3 pm— Meet and Greet with dog trainer and nutrition specialist
• 3 pm to 6 pm— Photographer for family/pet pictures
• Mystery scratch cards, between the amounts of $5-$10, will be given to neighbors throughout the day
Sunday:
• 1 pm to 3 pm— Photographer for family/pet pictures
• First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food with any purchase
All weekend:
• Neighbors have a shot at winning a complimentary, one-year supply of dog or cat food.
• Free self-serve pet wash and complimentary nail trims
• Pet Supplies Plus Giveaways and sale prices
• Dog and cat adoptions on-site
• Grandpa's Cheesebarn snack table
• There will be surprise visits by Rex, a Norton Police K9 unit dog