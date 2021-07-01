A virtual 5K or 1 mile fun run/walk to raise funds to help pay for the cancer related bills of the cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club. Signup before June 23rd to guarantee a Tshirt. Tshirt pickup July 1 & July 2 at the Cuyahoga Falls HS parking lot 4:00-6:30pm.
Great Falls Patriot Run
to
Virtual Akron, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Home & GardenBath Volunteers for Service Tour of Distinctive Homes
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyPlanetarium Shows
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyLate-Night Games: Outwit Game
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Fleetwood Macked
-
-
Events in The 330 FilmSpecial Film Presentation: "Holler"
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 FilmSpecial Film Presentation: "Holler"
-
-
Events in The 330Medina Square Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“A Thrilling Act: The Art of Anthony Eterovich"
-