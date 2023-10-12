Greater Vision Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music. More than 175 times every year, Greater Vision presents the Gospel, through music, in a way that has endeared them to audiences around the world.

Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
