Since December of 1990, Greater Vision has inspired audiences with their rich vocal blend and their effective ability to communicate the message of the gospel. They have established a firm place at the pinnacle of Christian music. Experience the warm atmosphere and delicious food Hartville Kitchen has to offer while enjoying a great concert or show! Get up close and personal with some of the biggest entertainers around. Bring your family to Hartville to celebrate traditions and create new memories. If you have any questions, please feel free reach out to our ticket office at 330-877-9353.
Greater Vision Dinner Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
