From the Ground Up!

Do you know what a ground bass is? Think of the Pachelbel Canon and that cello part that goes over and over again. That’s a ground bass! Join us for a guided tour of the kind of music that we play where we’ll introduce you and your kids to our instruments and create toe-tapping variations over a ground bass. Arrive early for some program-related coloring, and stick around after to meet the players and ask questions. This interactive program is free with the $5 admission to the museum, and will last about 45 minutes.