Do you know what a ground bass is? Think of the Pachelbel Canon and that cello part that goes over and over again. That’s a ground bass! Join us for a guided tour of the kind of music that we play where we’ll introduce you and your kids to our instruments and create toe-tapping variations over a ground bass. Arrive early for some program-related coloring, and stick around after to meet the players and ask questions. This interactive program is free with the $5 admission to the museum, and will last about 45 minutes.
From the Ground Up!
Akron Children's Museum 216 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatItalian-American Festival
-
-
Events in Peninsula Kids & FamilyPottery Workshop
-
-
Kids & FamilyCaptain America
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsCrooked River Gang Art Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusictheWAZUAZshow NEWLYDEADS Tour
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatItalian-American Festival
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusictheWAZUAZshow NEWLYDEADS Tour
-
-
Charity & FundraisersThe Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMusic in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatFamily Fun Day
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMusic in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
-
-
Kids & FamilyPARTY WITH ROADSTER RACER MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilySUPER POWER GIRL
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Summit Lake
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Bring It! Live: The Dance Battle Tour”
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Arts and Culture Age Friendly Afternoon Tea at Stan Hywet
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: West Akron
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: