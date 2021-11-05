Watch the world premieres of new works as GroundWorks DanceTheater performs at the Akron Civic Theatre's new Knight Stage. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $25. akroncivic.com
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
