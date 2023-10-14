Grown-Up Book Fair presented by Everyday Akron and Elizabeth's Bookshop
to
BaseCamp at Tennis Towpath Center 2108 Akron Peninsula Road , Akron, Ohio 44313
Everyday Akron is partnering with Elizabeth's Bookshop & Writing Centre to bring back some old-school book fair bliss. ✨
The first annual Grown-up Book Fair at BaseCamp at Towpath Tennis Center will bring all of your favorite book-ish nostalgia to you with a fresh look.
Elizabeth's Bookshop & Writing Centre will have an exciting variety of novels, cookbooks, humor, self-development books, and more to add to your TBR.
Other vendors include Black Culture Candles, Utz Lady Crafts, P31, and Project Learn. Plus, a retro school-photo selfie station and a craft from Street Craftery.
Food and Refreshments from La Reina Boricua, The Cheesecake Bar, The Juice Hive, and Compass.
PLUS a meet-and-greet with author, activist, and Elizabeth's bookshop owner and founder Rachel Cargle!