Guy Penrod Live in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

One of the most popular artists featured on the Gaither Homecoming, Guy Penrod spent 14 years as the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Group before launching a successful solo ministry. His acclaimed release, Hymns became the top-selling southern gospel album of 2012.

“I believe that music encourages us as believers to come together around the person of Jesus,” says Penrod. “In my concerts we praise God using hymns and worship songs that everyone knows, weaving them together throughout the evening. I love seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they join in.”