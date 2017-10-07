During Hale Farm & Village’s Harvest Festival on October 7, the Hale Harvest 5K benefits InHale, an educational initiative that uses historic and natural resources to develop innovative programs that promote family and community engagement as well as health and wellness.

The 5K loop course invites runners and walkers to experience the natural beauty of Hale Farm & Village as they run along nature trails through the sugar bush, past historic houses, and across farmyards, rural pastures, and creek crossings.

The top three finishers overall and the top male and female finishers per category receive hand-crafted pieces from Hale Farm & Village’s Early American Craft and Trade artisans.

Race begins at 9:15 am

Participants receive Hale Run T-shirts.

Strollers are permitted; however the course is not necessarily stroller friendly.

No pets are allowed – Only service animals are permitted – Thank you

Race participants receive free admission to the Harvest Festival on the day of the race, 10:00am to 5:00pm.