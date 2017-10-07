Hale Harvest 5k

to Google Calendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00 iCalendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath, Ohio 44210

During Hale Farm & Village’s Harvest Festival on October 7, the Hale Harvest 5K benefits InHale, an educational initiative that uses historic and natural resources to develop innovative programs that promote family and community engagement as well as health and wellness.

The 5K loop course invites runners and walkers to experience the natural beauty of Hale Farm & Village as they run along nature trails through the sugar bush, past historic houses, and across farmyards, rural pastures, and creek crossings.

The top three finishers overall and the top male and female finishers per category receive hand-crafted pieces from Hale Farm & Village’s Early American Craft and Trade artisans.

Race begins at 9:15 am

Participants receive Hale Run T-shirts.

Strollers are permitted; however the course is not necessarily stroller friendly.

No pets are allowed – Only service animals are permitted – Thank you

Race participants receive free admission to the Harvest Festival on the day of the race, 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Info
Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath, Ohio 44210 View Map
Health & Wellness
3306663711
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00 iCalendar - Hale Harvest 5k - 2017-10-07 09:15:00

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Thursday

July 20, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Friday

July 21, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Saturday

July 22, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

connect

* indicates required
Restaurant Search