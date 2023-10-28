All Hale's Eve

Join us for a Monster Mash of historic proportions!

Walk in the footsteps of infamous monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Mummy as you snack and sip your way across Hale Farm & Village. This adult only evening event includes: music, spooky fun and multiple Trick "and" Treat stations located throughout the grounds. Stations feature paired sip and snack samplings from local breweries, wineries, cideries and more!

Attendees for Hale’s Eve: Monster Mash must be over the age of 18 and 21 or over to consume alcohol.