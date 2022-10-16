Step into Hower House Halloween Masquerade. Edgar Allen Poe and Sherlock Holmes will be your hosts for the evening. The event will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, libations, delectable desserts, history and mystery! Seating is limited!
$75 per ticket
This is a fundraiser hosted by the Hower House Museum Guild to raise money for special projects aimed at preserving the Hower House Museum.
Payment due at time of RSVP.
All RSVPs due by Oct 9th, 2022
Event Timeline:
Arrive at the front door of the Hower Mansion
6:30PM
At the sound of the Gong The Dining Room doors will open and appetizers will be served
7:00PM
Sherlock Homles entrusts the guest with clues about Detective work
7:45PM
The scavenger hunt begins
8:00PM
Guests gather in the ball room for a reading by Edgar Allen Poe
8:45PM
Decadent Desserts, Coffee & Tea await the guest in the dining room
9:00PM
The evening comes to a close
Thank you for supporting the Hower House Museum
Please call 330.972.6909 or email dmm47@uakron.edu to reserve your seat or if you have any questions!