Step into Hower House Halloween Masquerade. Edgar Allen Poe and Sherlock Holmes will be your hosts for the evening. The event will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, libations, delectable desserts, history and mystery! Seating is limited!

$75 per ticket

This is a fundraiser hosted by the Hower House Museum Guild to raise money for special projects aimed at preserving the Hower House Museum.

Payment due at time of RSVP.

All RSVPs due by Oct 9th, 2022

Event Timeline:

Arrive at the front door of the Hower Mansion

6:30PM

At the sound of the Gong The Dining Room doors will open and appetizers will be served

7:00PM

Sherlock Homles entrusts the guest with clues about Detective work

7:45PM

The scavenger hunt begins

8:00PM

Guests gather in the ball room for a reading by Edgar Allen Poe

8:45PM

Decadent Desserts, Coffee & Tea await the guest in the dining room

9:00PM

The evening comes to a close

Thank you for supporting the Hower House Museum

Please call 330.972.6909 or email dmm47@uakron.edu to reserve your seat or if you have any questions!