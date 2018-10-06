Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!)

to Google Calendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00

A Walk in the Park Cafe 1491 1491 Aster Ave, Akron, Ohio 44301

Come check out our new Halloween/Autumn art and jewelry gifts, help raise money for a good cause, and get some free Halloween candy! We will be at A Walk in the Park Café on Saturday October 6th for this special pop-up shop event. Our proceeds are being shared with Unlimited Imagination Foundation, an organization supporting the Arts in Akron. All gifts will be on sale under $10 during this event.

And get into the Halloween spirit a little early, and come by and grab a free bag of candy that day! We have candy bags for the first 50 people who stop by, no purchase needed.

We hope to see you there! :)

Info
A Walk in the Park Cafe 1491 1491 Aster Ave, Akron, Ohio 44301 View Map
Akron Life in Cleveland, Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!) - 2018-10-06 10:00:00

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

October 1, 2018

Tuesday

October 2, 2018

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Sports This & That

    Hale Farm & Village

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail