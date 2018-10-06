Halloween Pop-Up Shop & Fundraiser (+ free Halloween candy!)

Come check out our new Halloween/Autumn art and jewelry gifts, help raise money for a good cause, and get some free Halloween candy! We will be at A Walk in the Park Café on Saturday October 6th for this special pop-up shop event. Our proceeds are being shared with Unlimited Imagination Foundation, an organization supporting the Arts in Akron. All gifts will be on sale under $10 during this event.

And get into the Halloween spirit a little early, and come by and grab a free bag of candy that day! We have candy bags for the first 50 people who stop by, no purchase needed.

We hope to see you there! :)