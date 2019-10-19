Halloween Special Event: Monster Mania at the Museum

Akron Children's Museum 216 S. Main St. , Akron, Ohio 44308

What’s FUN, SP🕶KY and ADORABLE all at the same time? Your little trick or treaters! Don’t miss the chance to show off those costumes at this special Halloween event! Scared Silly Performance at 5:30, Halloween movie shorts at 6:30, music by KidJam Radio, costume contest, scavenger hunt, K9 Unit + more! See you at Lock 3 Akron, Ohio for Boo-Berry smoothies, a couple of tricks and a lot of treats! Purchase tickets now: https://squareup.com/store/akron-kids/item/halloween-1

Costume Party, Events in The 330, Kids & Family
330-396-6103
