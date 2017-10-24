Harmonia @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Harmonia presents the traditional folk music of eastern Europe, ranging from the Danube to the Carpathians. Its repertoire reflects the cultures of this region: Hungarian, Slovak, Ukrainian, Romanian, Croatian and Gypsy. Performing on authentic folk instruments, and styled after turn of the century East-European Gypsy bands, their music is drawn from both the urban and rural traditions of Eastern-Europe. The ensemble's performances evoke the full range of human emotions; interspersing fiery, passionate virtuosity with soulful melancholy and nostalgic yearning. They have been called ""obscenely talented"" by the Folklore society of Washington D.C. and ""a musical gem"" by National Public Radio. The musicians come from varied East-European backgrounds; in Harmonia they have found a common musical language.

Doors open at 6:30p.m.

$21 NonMem/$17 Mem/$10 student/under 10 free

