Hartville Americana Car Show

Join us for a fun day of vintage cars and good family fun! This event takes place on 12 acres and features classic and custom cars and trucks on display. Come enjoy the car show on Saturday, October 5th. Grab a bite from a food truck, listen to music, or simply hang out with friends and family and enjoy the vibe. Conveniently located 10 miles from CAK Airport and I-77. Hope to see you there!

Registration starts at 9:00 AM and the show runs 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM!