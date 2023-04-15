Hartville Coin Show

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Come join us at the Hartville Coin Show, located on the Hartville MarketPlace, on Saturday, April 15th. Enjoy a day of vintage and new coins, precious medals, and paper currency. With over 30+ coin vendors, delicious food, and indoor shops, there is something for everybody.

To Become a Vendor: This show runs from 9 am – 3 pm. Vendor spaces are $40 (one 8 ft table) or $75 for (two 8 ft tables). Vendors will be provided with table, chair and a table cloth.

If you would like to be a vendor, please contact Event Coordinator Kirk Greaves at 330-877-9860.

330-877-9860
