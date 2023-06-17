Come join us at the Hartville Coin Show, located on the Hartville MarketPlace, on Saturday, June 17th. Enjoy a day of vintage and new coins, precious medals, and paper currency. With over 30+ coin vendors, delicious food, and indoor shops, there is something for everybody.

To Become a Vendor: This show runs from 9 am – 3 pm. Vendor spaces are $40 (one 8 ft table) or $75 for (two 8 ft tables). Vendors will be provided with table, chair and a table cloth.

If you would like to be a vendor, please contact Event Coordinator Kirk Greaves at 330-877-9860.