Hartville Hardware 2023 Idea House Grand Unveiling

Be our guest as we celebrate unveiling our newly designed Idea House. The curtain will come down Saturday, April 15th. Be one of the first to tour the 1,845 square foot home built inside the store, talk with the design team, enjoy behind-the-scenes video footage, and receive a free postcard commemorating this special event. Complimentary refreshments will be served from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.