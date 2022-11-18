Hartville Hardware's Giant Tool Sale & Expo

Hartville Hardware 1315 Edison St NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Don't miss out on Hartville Hardwares 2022 Tool Sale and Expo! Unbelievable tool deals, live demonstrations, an education stage, brand sale representatives, popcorn, hotdogs, and much much more! Shop all the major tool brands like Festool, Dewalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, and so many more! Talk shop and take the opportunity to ask brand representatives your tool questions. Learn how about the newest Festool Products and watch a live edge epoxy pour at our education stage. It's all happening Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th only at Hartville Hardware!

3308773631
