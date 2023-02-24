Hartville Hardware's Winter Tool Sale & Expo

Hartville Hardware 1315 Edison St NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

TOOL SALE & EXPO

Sale Starts the week of February 20, 2023.

Expo Dates: Friday 2/24/23 & Saturday 2/25/23

Ohio's largest Tool Sale is happening again at Hartville Hardware. We are hosting the expo in our newly remodeled Tool Department that featured the area's largest selection of Festool! Besides having the best prices for the year from top brands like Milwaukee, Dewalt, Makita, Bosch, and more, we'll be hosting seminars from industry experts at our learning center! Shop exclusive sales, discounts, & special offers on brands you know & trust. Whether you're looking for a unique woodworking tool for a DIY project or have a few trees that you need to trim or cut safely, now is the time to invest in tools that save you time & money.

3308773631
