Hartville Hardware Winter Tool Sale & Expo

Join us at Hartville Hardware for our Winter Tool Sale for unbeatable savings! It's the perfect opportunity to snag incredible offers and deals on top-notch brands like Festool, Milwaukee, Bosch, DeWALT, and much more. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned pro, connect with our knowledgeable brand experts for expert advice and exclusive offers. There will be demos and vendors from all your favorite brands.

Don't miss out – the time to upgrade your toolkit is now!

Enjoy 50¢ Hot Dogs from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM (lower level) and FREE Popcorn & Lemonade 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM (upper level)