Hartville Memorial Day Weekend

The big weekend kicks off on Saturday ( Closed Sunday, May 28th) and finishes up Monday. We typically have more than 1,000 outdoor vendors and around 30,000 customers! Mark your calendars so you won’t miss out on all of the bargains and fun!

Here are some pro tips…

1. Wear good walking shoes! We have over 12 acres on our property, so if you plan to explore it all, you will want to have good walking shoes.

2. Parking is always at a premium! Unfortunately it is the nature of a holiday flea market! If you arrive early (around 7:00 AM), you’ll find the best spots!

3. Navigate like a local! Use the back entrance to the Flea Market: Access off of Market St. Get there from the north by taking Waterloo Rd. to Mishler Rd. Mishler will turn in to Market. OR State Route 43, right on Andrews then left on Market. Traffic is always overwhelming on holiday markets.

4. Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated! You’ll be walking a lot in the heat and sun. Please be safe!

5. While leashed pets are welcome in the outdoor market only, we do encourage you to leave them at home. Our market is paved with blacktop, which can get very very hot, and poses a danger to the tender feet of pets.

6. Have fun!