Hartville Sports Card Show

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

There will be over 30 vendors at the Hartville Sports Card Show. Each selling sports cards, memorabilia, autographs, and so much more! For the entry level collector to the seasoned veteran, this show will have something for everyone! This show is free general admission and will be located in the food court at the Hartville Marketplace. For vending information please contact Mike Barns at 330-417-1400.

Info

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Sports
330-877-9860
