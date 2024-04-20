Hartville Toy and Comic Show
Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
The newest event held at Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market from 9am – 4pm in the food court of the MarketPlace building. This show will have a wide variety spanning from: vintage and modern toys, comics from all eras, power rangers, ghostbusters, hot wheels, matchbox, funko, wrestling and much much more!
