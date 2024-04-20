Hartville Toy and Comic Show

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

The newest event held at Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market from 9am – 4pm in the food court of the MarketPlace building. This show will have a wide variety spanning from: vintage and modern toys, comics from all eras, power rangers, ghostbusters, hot wheels, matchbox, funko, wrestling and much much more!

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
