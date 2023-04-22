Hartville Toy and Comic Show

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio

Our newest event The Hartville Toy and Comic show will be held on April 22nd from 9am – 4pm in the food court of the MarketPlace building. This show will have a wide variety of spanning from: vintage and modern toys, comics from all eras, power rangers, ghostbusters, hot wheels, matchbox, funko, wrestling and much much more!

Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, Ohio
330-877-9860
