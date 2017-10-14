Harvest Festival

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath, Ohio 44210

The Harvest Festival at Hale Farm & Village is a fall tradition for Northeast Ohio families and school children. Celebrate the fall bounty amid the sights, smells and tastes of the Cuyahoga Valley.

• Apple Cider Press

• Johnny Appleseed

• Pumpkin Patch

• Apple Butter Making

• Pumpkin Painting

• Kettle Corn

• Food Preservation

• Farm Implements

• Farmyard animals

Admission also includes heritage gardens, foodways demonstrations, and early American craft & trade demonstrations, including glassblowing, blacksmithing, and home crafts. The festival is held for two weekends: 10am-5pm

$10 adults; $5 youth 3-12; members free

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath, Ohio 44210 View Map
3306663711
