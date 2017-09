9/7, 9/8, 9/14, 9/15 Harvest Festival

Celebrate two weekends of the fall bounty amid the sights, smells and tastes of the Cuyahoga Valley. Admission also includes heritage gardens, food, early American craft and trade demonstrations, glassblowing, blacksmithing and home crafts. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. For details, visit www.wrhs.org.