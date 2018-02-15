Harvest for Hunger Campaign Kick-off Breakfast

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Save the date for an exciting breakfast to celebrate the kickoff of the 27th annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign. Meet the campaign co-chairs, hear campaign updates and learn about ways to get involved in this year's campaign. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 a.m. $25-$300. akroncantonfoodbank.org

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
