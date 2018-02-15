Save the date for an exciting breakfast to celebrate the kickoff of the 27th annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign. Meet the campaign co-chairs, hear campaign updates and learn about ways to get involved in this year's campaign. John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 a.m. $25-$300. akroncantonfoodbank.org
Harvest for Hunger Campaign Kick-off Breakfast
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
